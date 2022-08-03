Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name
Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
Southern Living recently caught up with Barkley in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama where he told us all about it. "Yeah it's been a crazy thing. Best thing that ever happened to me," he told us. "Just holding that little man is just a really special thing."
But it's not just the joy of baby Henry, Barkley also shared what a proud dad he is of Christiana.
"I really appreciate my daughter become a mom. Watching her do all the mom stuff. So other than holding that little man myself, watching her become a mom is just as special," he said.
When it came to picking what name little Henry would call the NBA great, Barkley says he got his inspiration from a fan. "I stole it from somebody. I was in Charlotte doing a charity event like a month ago and this young girl wanted to take a picture with me. And I said who is going to take the picture? And she said, 'Big Pop.' And this little dude started walking towards me. And I was like, 'that's Big Pop? I'm going to have to steal that. I'm a big dude. If he can be Big Pop, I can be Big Pop.' This is a little dude. So I think I'm the perfect Big Pop."
We would have to agree! Congratulations, Big Pop!