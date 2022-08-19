America's Got Talent Fan Favorite Chapel Hart Gets Shout-Out From Tanya Tucker
If you enjoyed the most recent performance by Chapel Hart, you weren't alone—Tanya Tucker herself loved their song on America's Got Talent.
After watching the buzzy group clinch their spot in the AGT finals with their original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town," which name drops Tucker, the country legend took time from her filming schedule to share the love with the Mississippi-based band.
"I'm shooting a Christmas movie right now… I saw you on @AmericasGotIt and wow!!! You all were fantastic! Lovvved it!," Tucker shared on social media, dressed up like Santa's favorite helper.
"Y'all, We. Are. Screaming!!!!!," the band posted on Twitter after seeing Tucker's video. "We can't believe the Original Bad Girl of Country herself @tanyatucker loved the performance! Sometimes you gotta show the world your rowdy side!!"
This isn't the first time that the family act of Devynn and Danica Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle have earned accolades from their idols. Their Dolly Parton- inspired track, "You Can Have Him, Jolene," earned them not only a coveted Golden Buzzer, but Parton herself reached out to applaud their song.
Now with Tucker's blessing, too, Chapel Hart's upward trajectory continues. While during their AGT debut, the group told the judges that they hadn't found much success in the music industry because of the way they look, that is definitely changing. Their single "The Girls Are Back in Town" rose to the number one spot on iTunes, they are set to appear on Darius Rucker's new album, and they've landed a coveted invite to make their debut on the hallowed stage of the Grand Ole Opry.