Chapel Hart Receives 3 Standing Ovations During Emotional Grand Ole Opry Debut

Chapel Hart made their highly anticipated Grand Ole Opry debut over the weekend, and the country trio did not disappoint. The Mississippi phenoms earned not one, not two, but three standing ovations from the crowd.

The former America's Got Talent contestants, who were introduced by "Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely, performed three songs including "Made for Me," "American Pride," and their viral hit, "You Can Have Him Back Jolene."

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart. All three hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi, which boasts a population of 3,000. After a seemingly endless winning streak, the fan-favorite group was eliminated in the final episode of AGT last week.

But they're just getting started.

"We've got our foot in the door and now we're hitting the ground running," Swindle told The Tennessean. "Once you play with us, you're stuck with us."

"We want to bring real country music back to country radio," she added. "I'll also suggest that we're going to need a defibrillator added to our tour rider. If we keep getting standing ovations like that, it might kill me. They'll have to drag me by my ankles off the stage every night."

Chapel Hart, whose America's Got Talent run earned them an Opry invite, a number one spot on iTunes, and the attention of Dolly Parton, will return to Country's Most Famous Stage on October 8. They are also set to appear on Darius Rucker's next album.

The trio told Billboard that there are plenty more artists they would love to collaborate with, including Little Big Town, the Chicks, Zac Brown Band, and Pistol Annies.

"And we would love to do something with Dolly, even if we just stand and cry in the background," Danica Hart told the outlet.

"We'll be the background criers," Swindle added.

Congrats, y'all! We can't wait to see what you do next.