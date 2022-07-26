Chapel Hart Set to Appear on Darius Rucker's New Album
It's a match made in country music heaven!
Darius Rucker made a big announcement following Chapel Hart's breakthrough appearance on America's Got Talent last week. After the Mississippi trio earned the Golden Buzzer and broke the Internet with their performance of "You Can Have Him, Jolene," Rucker revealed that they will be appearing on his next album.
"Already put them on my next album," the country crooner replied to a tweet suggesting he help the buzzy girl group "break some more barriers in Nashville."
With the cat out of the bag, the ladies of Chapel Hart chimed in to share their excitement on the previously hush-hush collaboration.
"We're SO glad you said it cause we've been STRUUUUUGGLING to keep it to ourselves!!" the group responded. "I don't know if the world is ready for this one!"
Chapel Hart has been on a seemingly endless winning streak following their viral appearance on the reality competition show. Their Dolly Parton- inspired performance shot them to No. 1 on iTunes, earned them an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut, and even garnered a response from Parton herself.
In a 2021 interview with Taste of Country Rucker said that many of the tunes on his forthcoming album were inspired by the pandemic. A release date has not yet been announced.
Stay tuned, y'all!