They're Back! Chapel Hart Return to "America's Got Talent" Tonight
Country music's fastest-rising stars are making their return to America's Got Talent tonight!
Chapel Hart, the Mississippi trio whose Dolly Parton- inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene," earned a Golden Buzzer and rave reviews from Parton herself, will take to the hallowed stage again for a highly anticipated live performance.
"Make sure you check your local listings for NBC and the showtime," the season 17 frontrunners said in an Instagram announcement.
Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the buzzy group. During their first appearance on AGT last month, they told judge Simon Cowell that they weren't having much success in the music industry because of the way they look.
"You just got to break down that door, and you may have just broken down the door with that performance, trust me," Cowell said.
And break down the door they did. Their appearance on the reality competition series catapulted their single "The Girls Are Back in Town" to the number one spot on iTunes and even landed them an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut.
In tonight's Qualifiers episode, 11 performers will take the stage live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Judging will be turned over to the viewing audience to vote their favorite performer into the final round. Fans can vote by using the AGT Official App or going to NBC.com.
America's Got Talent will air tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Voting will close Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. EST.
Go get 'em, girls!