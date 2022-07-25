Chapel Hart Catapulted to Stardom After Viral America's Got Talent Performance
Chapel Hart is on top of the world.
The country trio has been on a seemingly endless winning streak following a viral appearance on America's Got Talent last week.
After earning a Golden Buzzer with their Dolly Parton- inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene," the Mississippi natives shot to No. 1 on iTunes, heard from Parton herself, and received an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut.
"Y'all really tryna give ya girls a heart attack!! Not #1 on iTunes?!?!?" the group tweeted alongside a screenshot of their single "The Girls Are Back in Town" in the number one spot.
Parton also reached out to the group via social media, calling their AGT performance "a fun new take on my song."
"Can somebody call the mortician cause we just died a little bit," they responded.
Then came the invitation from the Opry.
"IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!" the group asked. "We graciously accept…as soon as we pick our jaws up off of the floor."
Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the buzzy group. During their appearance on AGT they told judge Simon Cowell that they weren't having much success in the music industry because of the way they look.
"You just got to break down that door, and you may have just broken down the door with that performance, trust me," Cowell said.
They sure did!