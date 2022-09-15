Chapel Hart Wins Big Despite Last Night's Disappointing AGT Loss
Chapel Hart's inspiring America's Got Talent run has come to a disappointing end. The country trio was the first of the five to be eliminated in last night's season finale. It was Mayyas, a female Lebanese dance group, that took home the top prize.
But, if their performance of Bonnie Raitt's "Let's Give Them Something to Talk About" with Darius Rucker is any indication of what's to come, we haven't seen the last of Chapel Hart.
"This has absolutely meant everything to us. We were able to come and show off our songwriting and be able to show what we do in the world to the world. We want to tell you America, thank you so much. We love you!"
Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi, which boasts a population of 3,000. Poplarville showed their support for the hometown heroes by declaring this week "Chapel Hart Week."
Chapel Hart embarked on a seemingly endless winning streak following their viral first appearance on the reality competition show back in July. After earning a Golden Buzzer with their Dolly Parton- inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene," the trio shot to No. 1 on iTunes, heard from Parton herself, and received an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. They are also set to appear on Rucker's next album.
We can't wait to see what they do next! In the meantime, Chapel Hart will make their Grand Ole Opry debut on September 17.