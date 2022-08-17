Fan-Favorites Chapel Hart Almost Didn't Appear on "America's Got Talent"
To think that America nearly didn't get to experience Chapel Hart!
In a recent conversation with Taste of Country, the Mississippi trio admitted that their viral performance of the Dolly Parton- inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene," on America's Got Talent almost didn't happen.
"We had no idea what we were really walking into," Devynn Hart recalled to the outlet. "It's a super long process."
"I think the craziest part is we almost didn't audition at all," her sister Danica Hart added.
Apparently, the country group has a last-minute schedule change and one very persistent scout to thank for their newfound stardom.
"We were actually scheduled to go on tour with the Indigo Girls and one of them got sick with COVID," cousin Trea Swindle told Taste of Country. "(AGT scout) Lindsay Rush had reached out a couple of times. Maybe more than a couple of times."
"Honestly it was just her persistence," Danica added. "She was like, 'I listened to your music. I love you ladies. The world needs to hear your message. The world needs to see you.'"
We hope Linsday got a raise because she was 100% right. Chapel Hart's debut on the popular reality competition not only earned them a Golden Buzzer, it drove their single "The Girls Are Back in Town" to the number one spot on iTunes, and even landed them an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut.
The group's second AGT appearance last night ended with resounding applause.
"It was like watching a headline show," judge Howie Mandel said.
Simon Cowell agreed: "Things are going to go well for Chapel Hart."
Fans will find out if Chapel Hart is one of two viewer-voted contestants to move onto the season 17 finale when the AGT results show airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.