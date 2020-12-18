No One Will Be Able to Tell This Faux Fur Throw on Amazon with 10,500 Five-Star Ratings Only Costs $30
"It's magical, and it's changed my quality of life for the better," praised one happy blanket owner.
We're all busy picking out thoughtful gifts to give our loved ones with from afar this holiday season. But we'd like to interrupt that present shopping for a little PSA: It's been a tough year—make sure to treat yourself, too.
And what better way to treat yourself than with a cozy and warm faux fur throw blanket to drape over yourself during those endless Sweet Magnolias binge sessions (can season two get here already?!) or while you curl up with a book in bed after a long day? We agree.
That's why we're swooning for the Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket (50″ x 65″) on Amazon Prime for $29.99 with 10,500+ five-star ratings and counting. We first heard about the blanket from the editors over at Apartment Therapy, who praised the blanket for both its use as a stylish décor piece and practical item to keep you toasty warm during the coldest months of the year.
Made of 100% microfiber fabric, the machine-washable throw with an "Amazon's Choice" seal of approval is available in a rainbow of colors from neutrals like light grey, taupe, white, and chocolate to eye-catching shades like teal, aubergine, and maroon. The throw is sold in Twin, Queen/Full, King, 50" x 65", and 60" x 70" sizes as well (prices vary from $29.99 for 50" x 65" to $59.99 for King).
So what do people love so much about this throw? Let's take it to the Amazon comments section. "If you've ever dreamed of sleeping in the pellets of 50 rabbits but don't want the guilt of all those rabbit lives, this is your blanket. It's light but warm, not too warm, just warm enough. The cats LOOKED at it and ran to the bed. Before I finished laying it out they started climbing on it like OKAY guys calm down!" one happy customer raved, concluding that "it's magical, and it's changed my quality of life for the better." That's no small feat for a $30 investment, huh?
And for people who just can never seem to stay warm enough at home, take comfort in this glowing review: "I AM ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE WHO IS ALWAYS COLD AND I LOVE THIS BLANKET VERY THICK! VERY WARM! VERY SHERPA-EY!" the customer wrote. "This blanket is vastly superior compared to other furry blankets on Amazon and cost less. I am usually a 'you get what you pay for' kind of person but that isn't the case here. this blanket is incredible and affordable! I'm very picky and LOVE this blanket."
Well, that's about all the convincing we need to go ahead and gift ourselves with a little TLC in cozy, comfy blanket form. Sweet Magnolias encore session, here we come.
Okay, and perhaps that bright pink version is calling our Aunt Denise's name. And the lilac for our college bestie. And the black for our brother-in-law's man cave...