CBS Announces Christmas Specials from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Frosty the Snowman

We can't wait to hear Burl Ives narrate Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, soon to be airing for the 56th consecutive year.

Now, if you'll allow us to indulge our inner child for a moment—or embrace the real ones we have bouncing all around our household—we've got some more updates to share: CBS has unveiled its Christmas cartoon specials for the season, and its chock full of standout shows.

First up, on Friday Friday, November 27, enjoy a Frosty-filled evening with Frosty the Snowman airing from 8-8:30 p.m., ET/PT followed by Frosty Returns from 8:30-9 p.m., ET/PT. You'll probably want to carve out that Saturday evening, November 28, for television time, too, as Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves on Fire (with Robbie voiced by Ben Stiller and Santa by Jim Belushi) airs from 8-8:30 p.m., ET/PT and Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe directly following from 8:30-9 p.m., ET/PT, which also features Stiller and Belushi along with Hugh Grant, Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, Jerry Stiller, and more. If your youngsters want to stay up past their bedtime, the musical holiday special The Story of Santa Claus, with the lead voiced by Ed Asner, along with roles played Betty White and Tim Curry hitting the screen from 9-10 p.m., ET/PT.

WATCH: It’s Here! The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule Has Been Announced

Last but certainly not least in the realm of animated holiday programming specials, on Tuesday, December 1, from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT, CBS will broadcast Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Narrated by the late singer and actor Burl Ives, the celebrated 1964 stop-motion film will air for the 56th consecutive year. We can't wait to head to Christmasville and watch the story unfold once again. Check your local listings to see any repeat air-times for these spirited shows.