Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Talk Miscarriages and Marriage in Short Film Series, God and Country

It's certainly a very fitting time for self-reflection. With many individuals having more downtime than we're used to, it's no surprise that more and more people are using this moment during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic to reevaluate their lives and contemplate their purpose.

Some of our favorite celebrity couples better are doing this as well, and letting us in on their process. Now, we'll get to see country star Carrie Underwood and her husband, retired NHL player, Mike Fisher, take time for such self-reflection. In the new four-part digital film series from the nonprofit, I Am Second, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, fans of this sweet couple will get to see the duo speak candidly about their partnership, struggles, and their lives' meaning beyond the concert stage or hockey rink, among other weighty topics.

Episodes will be released on IAmSecond.com weekly starting today, Wednesday, May 27th. “We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God,” said Underwood in a press release from I Am Second. You can watch the moving trailer below, during which the couple touches on the miscarriages they suffered, the difficulties of marriage, and their relationship with God.

This series sure seems like it's going to be a pretty emotional roller-coaster, huh? Raise your hand if you're getting all teary-eyed, too. (Don't worry, there's some humor thrown into the mix.)

