Exclusive: Preview Hallmark's A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

We’ve made it to Thanksgiving week, which means that we’ve gotten here with the thanks of a month’s worth of Hallmark holiday cheer already. Thank goodness! Since late October, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have been dishing up their signature holiday cheer through the annual Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas, respectively. The two networks have been all things holly, jolly, and bright 24/7 with new movies premiering every Saturday and Sunday night. This week, ahead of Thanksgiving, they are giving us all the extra gift of a brand-new, original movie every night this week until Sunday, November 29.

Tonight’s offering is the spruce-centric tale, A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor. Ahead of the 8PM EST premiere, Hallmark is sharing an exclusive preview with Southern Living, a festive montage of wintertime fun set to the perfect soundtrack of Carrie Underwood’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” No, you won’t see the country megastar on screen, (we can always hope for next year!) but she does lend her pipes and this version of the beloved tune from her new Christmas album My Gift, that was released in September to add to the movie magic. Ayetes plays the daughter of the town’s mayor who is in charge of securing the perfect conifer to be the center of community’s tree lighting ceremony. Taylor plays a firefighter who happens to possess the perfect tree for the job but isn’t keen to part with it. Conflict, romance, and of course merriment ensue. Watch the clip above and tell us you’re not ready to deck those halls and pour a heaping cup of hot cocoa.