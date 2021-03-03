Carrie Underwood Posts Video of Recording with Gospel Icon CeCe Winans for New Album, My Savior

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"God, you are so good to me. I woke up today. I'm still breathing. I'm still walking. I'm still singing. I still get to see my kids," reflected Underwood on the meaning of the song's lyrics.

You're going to get chills watching this one. Below, country star Carrie Underwood shared a behind-the-scenes video of her recording "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" with gospel icon CeCe Winans off of her upcoming album My Savior (Buy It: $11.98; Amazon.com), out March 26.

"I put 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness' kind of in the same realm as 'How Great Thou Art.' It's another song that's vocally big though it didn't start out that way. I love the build in the song," said Underwood from the recording studio. "Again, the lyrics. It's like 'God, you are so good to me. I woke up today. I'm still breathing. I'm still walking. I'm still singing. I still get to see my kids. Like every single one of those things, the things that we take for granted," she further reflected.

Later in the clip, Underwood shares that she and her team brought in Winans to sing on the song and how intimidated she felt to be in her presence. "We had been talking about asking Cece to come and sing something with me. We were trying to figure out the game plan and I always get really nervous about asking people to come sing with me," Underwood said.

In the clip, Winans added how grateful she was for the opportunity. "Getting the chance to collaborate with Carrie was awesome. I've been a fan of hers, I think she's an incredible vocalist and to hear her sing 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness' really just brought it all alive, so I'm excited, and you're gonna be blessed," said Winans, before the video pans to the two high-octane singers trading lines. Watch the video below.

Even though the album isn't released until later this month, you can check out the full "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" track on YouTube now. Listen below.

