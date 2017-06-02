Carrie Underwood Shows Generous Support for Girls Sports Programs
There's so much more to sports than hard work, sweat, and determination. It also takes money, resources, and encouragement for young athletes to rise to their full potential.
Like many of us, Carrie Underwood owes much of who she is today to having played sports as a child. That's why she decided to do something to make sure that all young girls have the those same life-changing experiences. Recognizing the financial struggle many girls youth sports teams face, Underwood recently teamed up with Dick's Sporting Goods and her fitness brand CALIA, to fully fund girls team sports projects on the education crowdfunding platform, DonorsChoose.org. The country music superstar's generous donation of $200,000 to approximately 100 programs across the country will go a long way toward buying uniforms, equipment, and transportation.
"Sports were a big part of my life growing up, so it's important to me that girls across the country get those same opportunities," Underwood, an Oklahoma native, said in a statement. "Through Sports Matter, CALIA and The DICK'S Foundation, we are empowering hundreds of girls across the country to learn, grow and dream, teaching them to do what they love later in life."
Now that's what we call girl power, Carrie! Keep up the good work.