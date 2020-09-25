Carrie Underwood's New Christmas Album Is Here

Carrie Underwood's first Christmas album, My Gift, is out today, September 25, and we couldn't be more excited to get those holiday tunes spinning. The album is a mix of traditional holiday songs like "Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee," "O Come All Ye Faithful," and "O Holy Night," and original tracks. Per a press release, two of the new original songs are written by Underwood, frequent collaborator Brett James and her Cry Pretty album co-producer, David Garcia. Underwood’s five-year-old son with husband Mike Fisher, Isaiah appears on the classic holiday tune that inspired the album's title, “Little Drummer Boy." The album also contains Underwood's first collaboration with esteemed artist John Legend on the original track, “Hallelujah,” written by Legend and Toby Gad. You can buy My Gift now on Amazon here.

Yesterday, the country star sat down with the Circle All Access network to share a bit more about the new album. "We have recorded some Christmas music here and there and I've been a part of different specials where someone would ask me to sing with them on their songs but I've never been lucky enough to get to do an entire album. This just seems like the year, it's like I had to call it, we had Cry Pretty, we had the tour and I was like after that I'm doing a Christmas album," Underwood said. "As soon as the tour wrapped we jumped right in. It was just such a blessing in so many ways to my life, this year, because of all the challenges we faced recording, and writing, just working and it was something I got to pour myself into creatively. It's like I needed it so I really hope when people listen to it they're like 'oh, I needed this.'" We definitely needed this more than ever, so thank you very much, Carrie. Watch the full clip below.

In addition to the holiday album, Underwood will star in a holiday special on HBO Max in which she'll perform songs from My Gift, backed by a live orchestra and choir. "The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” said Carrie Underwood in another press release. “Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone [production company] and HBO Max.” The special is set to film this fall and a release date has not yet been announced.

