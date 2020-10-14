Luke Bryan and Family Pull Off Epic Birthday Surprise for His Mom's Birthday

The couple and their kids headed to Florida to surprise LeClaire for her birthday.

These days, amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic restricting big gatherings, we've been forced to get creative around birthdays. Perhaps it's a Zoom "Jay-pardy!" trivia tournament for your cousin Jay. Perhaps it's buying a bookshelf and filling it with titles selected by all of your dad's best friends with cards explaining each of their picks for your old man. Perhaps it's just, you know, driving the family to Florida and pulling off an epic surprise for your mother.

Such was the case for country star Luke Bryan, who along with his wife Caroline and sons Bo and Tate, paid a visit to LeClaire Bryan to ring in her 73rd birthday in Florida. In the video from Caroline below, we see LeClaire's surprise as her son embraces her from behind along with several other photos and videos documenting the fun.

"Happy birthday to this psychopath. We love you @leclaire.bryan Thank you for loving my crazy ass too. ❤️ you keep us entertained every single day!!!! Happy birthday MIL!!!" Caroline captioned her post, which has elicited 91,393 likes and counting.

Check out Caroline's post and two more sweet snapshots from LeClaire herself chronicling the celebrations below.

Luke and Caroline Bryan are no strangers to pranks and surprises, having made quite the art of such escapades, as the duo have documented on social media. It's pretty clear that their Florida adventure to surprise Mama Bryan was a success—and that this wasn't the couple's first rodeo.