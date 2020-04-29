All 11 Seasons of The Carol Burnett Show Headed to Streaming Platforms for the First Time

Good news for fans of The Carol Burnett Show! Beginning June 1, for the first time ever, all 11 seasons of the acclaimed sketch comedy series are coming to a streaming platform near you, courtesy of Shout! Factory TV.

According to a news release, The Carol Burnett Show will be available for streaming on demand across Shout! Factory TV platforms, on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV’s Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and on various Shout! Factory TV branded channels including Tubi, Amazon Prime Channels, and the Roku Channel.

“Many of the episodes included in the streaming release will be available to watch for the first time since the original broadcast, more than 40 years ago. The comedy legend, who celebrated her 87th birthday on April 26, worked with Shout! Factory to find the long-lost masters of these episodes,” the release states. “Now, for the ultimate binge experience, fans will be able to watch all of the show’s episodes and see the evolution of key characters and sketches.”

To help get the party started, Shout! Factory TV is kicking off the fun with a weekend-long marathon of the beloved show on May 30 and 31.

Can we can a hallelujah or what?