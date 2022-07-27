Carly Pearce's Gives New Rescue Pup a Name Honoring a Country Queen
Carly Pearce just paid Loretta Lynn the biggest tribute—she named her new rescue pup after the country legend.
Pearce may be a devoted fan of The Judds, but it was her fellow Kentucky crooner, the Coal Miner's Daughter, who inspired the name for her new pup. "'Retta Lynn is a little Chocolate Lab that my parents found. And if you know about my journey, I had a childhood dog named Ginger, and I swear to you, this dog looks like Ginger reincarnated, and so, we are all convinced that Ginger sent her. So, she had to join the family," Pearce says in a statement from her label and shared by iHeart Country.
The new pup joins Pearce's already impressive animal retinue of two dogs and a cat, all of whom bear the name of country stars. There are her two dogs Johnny Cash and June Carter, though technically Johnny belongs to Pearce's parents (which didn't stop Pearce from throwing him a birthday party). There's also her cat Emmylou, named for Emmylou Harris, another country artist who also loves animals and runs her own animal shelter in Nashville.
Of course, introducing a new animal into your home can be a bit of a challenge, but Pearce is helping them work through the bumps. "June, my little puppy, didn't really love 'Retta Lynn at first. She's like, 'No, I don't know about you,'" Pearce said . "But now they're best friends. So, now we have just like a big 'ol Grand Ole Opry family."
Pearce would know about being in the Opry family as the "Hide the Wine" singer was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry last year after none other than Dolly Parton invited her into the exclusive country club.
We can't wait to see photos of Retta Lynn and hope Mama Carly posts soon!