Here's What the Air Recirculation Button in Your Car Actually Does
You've probably noticed the air recirculation button among the various bells and whistles on your car's dashboard. Situated alongside the controls for the A/C, this little button is identified by a symbol of a car with a U-turn arrow inside. You might even push it from time to time, but do you actually know what it does?
The air recirculation function plays an important role in keeping you cool in the summer months, though few drivers realize it. According to World Class Auto Repair, the best time to use this feature is when it's hot out and you have the A/C turned on. It recirculates the slightly cool air that comes out of the A/C when you first turn it on, instead of pulling the hot air in from outside. And the longer it's on, the cooler your car gets.
All the reasons that make this feature a life-saver in the summer, are why you should avoid it in the winter. As World Class Auto Repair points out, recirculated air in the winter can trap humidity inside the car and cause your windows to fog.
The next time you get into your hot, steamy car this summer, click the old recirculation button and see if it helps cool down your car faster. If it doesn't, you might want to have a mechanic take a look at it.