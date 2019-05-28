Why a Glass Bottle of Coke Tastes the Best
Here's a fun piece of soda trivia for you: The vessel it's served to you in can slightly impact how it tastes.
According to Sara Risch, a food chemist and member of the Institute of Food Technologists, per Popular Science, the formulas for soda stay the same whether they are in a can, plastic bottle, or glass bottle. "While packaging and food companies work to prevent any interactions, they can occur," Risch explains to Popular Science.
Take, for instance, the polymer lining in aluminum cans, which might absorb tiny bits of soda flavor. For some people, sensitivity to metal may also change the flavor of soda, as Rick Sachleben, a retired chemist with the American Chemical Society, told Business Insider. In plastic bottles, acetaldehyde can seep into soda. (Don't worry, the FDA oversees the permissible amounts of potential chemical contact that occur to make sure it's incredibly small; nevertheless, this can still change flavor.)
According to Popular Science, your best bet for getting "Coke's pure, unaltered taste" is sipping it from a glass bottle, the most chemically inactive material the beverage is served in. Now that's a piece of trivia straight after a Southerner's heart. One nostalgic glass bottle of Coca Cola coming right up, ladies and gents.