Volunteer Pilots Fly Puppies Who Will Become Assistance Dogs to Their Training Destinations

Right now, we're all looking to find as much good news as possible. All the better if that good news comes in the form of sweet, adorable puppies. Well, dear readers, today's your lucky day if you're looking for some adorable puppy photos and to learn some inspiring news about man and woman's best friend. Recently, the nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence, which works to help the lives of people with disabilities by giving them highly trained assistance dogs, shared on social media, "Yesterday, volunteer pilots flew 29 adorable @ccicanine puppies to their volunteer puppy raisers around the country to start their journey to become assistance dogs for people with disabilities."

Since then, the news has bubbled over into the mainstream media eliciting smiles and "awwws" from all who learn of the organizations efforts. Below, check out a few of our favorite photos that CCI shared with Southern Living from their recent initiative. Needless to say, we're also grateful for all the volunteer pilots who gave their time to get these dogs into the homes of people who would raise them to become assistance dogs for those in need. Could these four-legged friends be any cuter? We are going to go with a loud and affirmative, "no way!"

