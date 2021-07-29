Florida Swimming Phenom Caeleb Dressel Weeps Following Emotional Gold Medal Win
“It's a really tough year,” Dressel said in a post-race interview.
Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel teared up on the medal stand after winning his first individual race at the Tokyo Olympic Games—setting an Olympic record while doing it.
Dressel, a native of Green Cove Springs, Florida, narrowly beat Kyle Chalmers, of Australia, for the gold in the 100-meter freestyle.
A split-screen showed his family at a watch party in Orlando, Florida, as the 24-year-old phenom touched the wall in a scorching 47.02 seconds.
Dressel struggled to hold back tears in an emotional post-race interview.
"It's a really tough year, it's really hard. So, to have the results show up, I mean — it really came together, so I'm happy," he said.
When his family and wife Meghan appeared in a video chat, the University of Florida star got even more emotional.
"Love you guys, thank you," he told them.
Seemingly overcome, Dressel continued to cry as his teammates applauded him on his way to the locker room.
Dressel, the most dominant American male swimmer of the post-Phelps era, now has four Olympic gold medals. He earned one as part of the 4x100 freestyle relay team earlier this week and took home two golds in group events in the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
This isn't the last we'll see of Dressel during the Tokyo games. The former Gator takes part in three more qualifying heats Thursday.
Go Caeleb, go!