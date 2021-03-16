4 Unique Southern Pets Among the Finalists for Cadbury’s Clucking Bunny Commercial

The finalists of the 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts have been announced, and we're proud to report that the South produced a particularly strong batch of contenders.

Among the 10 finalists vying to be named the next Cadbury bunny are two Texans: a Nigerian dwarf goat named Dog and an alpaca named Waylon; and two Floridians: an Australian White tree frog named Betty, and a Persian cat named Pepa.

With help from last year's winner Lieutenant Dan, Cadbury combed through 12,000 submissions to select the 10 cutest contenders. Now, Americans have until March 17 to vote for the pet who will done the coveted Bunny ears and star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial.

"The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts saw a record number of entries thanks to the pet paw-rents showing off their beloved pets that have been so important to them during the past year's circumstances," Trevor Jakubek, Senior Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury Brand team, said in a news release. "Together, with our special guest judge Lt. Dan, we're thrilled to announce the finalists and let America vote on the 2021 Cadbury Bunny who will star in this year's commercial."

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Count Alpacas, Chickens, Cats, and More Among Their Family Members

This year's contest winner will be announced on March 23, and will be awarded $5,000 and star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, set to air on TV nationwide.

For more information on the contestants and to cast your vote, visit BunnyTryouts.cadburyusa.com.