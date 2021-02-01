Enter Your Pet to Star in the Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial

It's dress-up time, pet owners. As of today, Cadbury Bunny Tryouts—now in its third year—are open for pet parents to enter their animal companions to star in the beloved Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and a $5,000 cash prize. Entries can be made at bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com and are open through March 1. Last year's winner, Lieutenant Dan (pictured above), will serve as a guest canine "judge" for the cuteness-filled competition.

"Coming off a year of ample quality pet time, and a record year for animals joining new families, we are anxious to see what the competition brings," said Trevor Jakubek, Senior Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury Brand team in a company press release. "We plan to make 2021 the biggest and best Cadbury Bunny Tryouts yet!" Watch this year's commercial below for a taste of what it takes to doll up your furry friends for victory.

As part of the annual festivities, Cadbury is also giving $15,000 to the animal protection nonprofit, the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, we're sure the generous donation will go a long way.

"Each year, the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts showcases adorable pets from around the country, demonstrating the loving bonds between people and their pets," said Rebecca Frommer, Director, Cause Partnerships & Events, ASPCA in the same media statement. "We are grateful for the generous support we've received from Cadbury over the past three years, which has helped us continue our lifesaving work to rescue and protect animals in need."

