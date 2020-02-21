Cuteness Alert: You Can Buy Bunny Succulent Seeds on Etsy
What's cute, and green, and belongs sitting on your windowsill? Darling bunny succulents, of course.
Also known as bunny ear succulents, the succulent looks like little green bunny heads as they begin to grow and make a welcome addition to any plant enthusiast's home. To get your own little rabbit-inspired succulent up and growing, you can buy 100 seeds on Etsy for just $2.93. If you really love the bunny theme, you may want to scoop up these adorable bunny ear cacti in a ceramic pot for $25 on Etsy, as well.
"Plant lovers around the world are on the hunt for rare and uncommon plants that no one else has–like the bunny succulent. And shoppers know they can come to Etsy to discover unique and one-of-a-kind finds, including plants, cacti, and succulents of all shades, textures, and sizes," says Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson. "In the last three months, there has been a 26% increase in searches on Etsy for rare succulents (compared to the same time the previous year) – telling us the search for the next big 'viral' plant is still on."
In addition to the spike in searches for rare succulents, there has also been a 7% increase in searches on Etsy for succulents in the last three months, compared to the same time the previous year, so succulents as a general category certainly seem to be on the rise, too.
Whether you choose bunny ear catci or succulents (or both!), we think this fun trend is one worth incorporating into your own homes. Kids, especially, will love the sweet shape of these spiffy plants.
So, what do you think of bunny ear succulents and bunny ear cacti? Are you a fan of these unique and whimsical plants?