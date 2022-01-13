Budweiser Says Find a Golden Beer Can and You Could Win $1 Million
Budweiser, the self-described King of Beers, is giving people an opportunity to "Live Like a King" with their new Willy Wonka-inspired giveaway. Only instead of a lifetime supply of chocolate and behind-the-scenes factory tour, one lucky winner will take home $1 million.
In lieu of five golden tickets, Anheiser-Busch has hidden 10,000 golden cans in cases of Budweiser beer sold across the country. Anyone who finds a golden can is eligible to enter the drawing for the $1 million grand prize. To enter, consumers must post a picture of the can on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter tagging @budweiserusa and using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes.
Not a beer fan? You can still get in on the fun, and earn your own chance at the money. Just head to the sweepstakes website and print a golden can wrap to attach to your favorite soft drink or canned beverage. Then, follow the same social media posting instructions, and you're in!
The contest runs from January 10 through February 20. A winner will be selected on or around February 21 through a random drawing. Happy hunting!