If You're Not Doing This You're Making Brownies All Wrong
If you're reading this, you've probably baked a dozen — or 900 — batches of brownies. But before you roll up your sleeves to commence on your next round of fudgy treats, here's a genius tip: Line your pan with parchment paper.
Why, you inquire? Oh, because it makes removing your brownies from the pan a cinch, and makes clean-up quicker too. "Line all your pans with parchment paper!" notes Molly Hanson, executive pastry chef, Grill 23 & Bar in Boston, Massachusetts. The trick not only works for brownies and bars, but cakes and cookies, too. "You can lift your brownies out of the pan to cut them, slide your cookies off the hot pan in one motion to prevent overcooking, or flip your cakes out with less risk of breakage." (If you need a refresher on how to line a baking pan with parchment properly, check out The Kitchn's tutorial here.)
WATCH: Mississippi Mud Brownies
Bye-bye messy spatula-dessert removal attempts! P.S. Wondering what else you can do with that roll of parchment paper? Consider these parchment packet recipes that make weeknight dinners a breeze.