North Carolina Veteran Donates Stimulus Check to Help Hard-to-Adopt Dogs Find Homes

The morning Ralph F. woke up to find an extra $1,200 dollars in his bank account, the Korean War army veteran hopped in his car and hightailed it to his local animal shelter.

“Ralph pulled up out front of Brother Wolf and told me that he wanted to use his stimulus check to help harder-to-adopt dogs find their forever homes,” Leah Craig Fieser, Executive Director of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, said in a news release. “What a wonderful thing to hear at 9 a.m.! We got to work putting together a plan to help our long-stay and/or medically challenged dogs find adoptive homes.”

Ralph (who prefers to go by only his first name and last initial) and Fieser decided to split the funds among six long-stay or medically challenged dogs. Brother Wolf has waived adoption fees for each of the six pups and, thanks to Ralph’s generous donation, their adopters will also get a $200 custom care package from Chewy.com, tailored to fit the specific needs of each dog.

“What a wonderful way to incentivize adoption, especially right now as Americans are facing financial hardships,” noted Fieser. "This is a creative way to highlight certain special needs dogs and help get them into homes. We’re so grateful to Ralph’s generosity in using his stimulus check to help animals in need.”

One of the dogs, Rusty (pictured), a seven-year-old redtick coonhound mix who was surrendered when he failed at racoon hunting, was adopted just two days after Ralph’s visit!

The other five dogs include Billie, a 13-year-old lab mix; Lenny, a two-year-old shepherd mix struggling with anxiety; Katie May, an 11-year-old lab/terrier mix with joint and kidney problems; Queenie, a 14-year-old pit bull/terrier mix; and Ty, a 6-year-old retriever/lab mix with chronic leg lameness.

Adoption applications for these special pups and more can be completed on Brother Wolf’s website: ​BWAR.org​.