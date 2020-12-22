Children Deliver Holiday Stockings to Dogs at North Carolina Animal Shelter

“It warmed our hearts to see the handmade stockings that had been personalized with the name of each dog and stuffed full of treats.”

A group of homeschool students made a surprise visit to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, this week to deck the halls with stockings for every dog in the shelter.

“It warmed our hearts to see the handmade stockings that had been personalized with the name of each dog and stuffed full of treats,” Leah Craig Fieser, Executive Director, at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, said in a news release. “It was a surprise visit that brought so much joy to the dogs and our staff members.”

The students went online to find out the names of the shelter dogs in order to personalize a stocking for each and every pup.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue says the holidays are a busy time for adoptions, especially this year. Almost 100 of their dogs have already found their forever homes this month.

For those looking to send special holiday gifts to a shelter dog or cat, Brother Wolf encourages you to visit their personalized wish-list on Chewy.com. Items purchased on Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s Chewy.com wish-list are mailed directly to the shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal, you can find more information at ​​BWAR.org​.