Brooklinen's New Weighted Comforter Is Here to Help You Drift Off to Dreamland

In case you're new to the world of weighted blankets, these throws come filled with materials like glass pellets and range from around 5-to-35 pounds. The additional weight is believed to help you feel more calm as you lie in bed—or even relax on your couch—and may help you sleep better. Some limited research and anecdotal reports also claim that weighted blankets could help with insomnia, autism, and anxiety.

WATCH: Why You Should Always Sleep with Your Hair Up

For those who love the feel of a heavy blanket keeping them cradled, this weighted comforter makes it so your whole bed is covered with soothing, weighted coverage. (Or, if you share the bed with someone, both parties can benefit from using the comforter without an endless tugging battle throughout the night.) For Brooklinen's weighted comforter, this particular version comes with a 400 thread count sateen cotton shell and the interior is filled with glass micro-beads. We also like that they've built-in duvet loops on the corners so you can easily remove a duvet cover for cleaning.

Of course, with $249 being the starting price for this new line of weighted comforters, these are definitely an investment piece. But if you already have a weighted blanket and are pleased with it, this might be an excellent option for you to explore. For those who don't get what all the weighted blanket fuss is all about, Brooklinen's $199 down comforter (pictured below) is a fan favorite with an average of 4.8 stars out of 1,629 reviews. Earlier this month, one happy customer shared in her review, "This lightweight duvet is absolutely perfect. Nice fabric, certified down, perfect weight and stays evenly distributed. I am very happy with this purchase."

Brooklinen Down Comforter Credit: Brooklinen