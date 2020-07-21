5 Royals-Approved Books to Devour During Coronavirus Quarantine

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While it's hard to find the silver lining in a situation as dire as the coronavirus pandemic, one sliver of a saving grace is the extra downtime at home affording us the opportunity to read more. Personally, we've been taking a walk in the classic lane with these 50 Books from the Past 50 Years Everyone Should Read at Least Once mixed in with some breezy summer romance novels (Lauren K. Denton's The Summer House, here's to you and Alabama's Gulf Coast!).

But thanks to a new article from Town & Country, we're now turning our attention to some recommendations straight from the bookshelves of the British Royal Family, with picks from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and others. Read on for five stellar choices to add to your reading list.

The Architect's Apprentice by Elif Shafak

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, describes this captivating novel, published in 2016, as "a magical, colorful tale set during the height of the Ottoman Empire." Journey back in time to the 1540s in this evocative piece of historical fiction written by one of Turkey's most famous modern-day writers.

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

You're going to be glued to the seat of your (pajama) pants for hours as you make your way through this gripping thriller that was devoured by Kate Middleton in 2016, as PEOPLE reported. Even if you've seen the movie (perhaps especially if you've seen and loved the film) the book is definitely worth reading.

The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz

Currently a #1 best-seller in the "stress management self-help" category on Amazon, this book may very help you find more zen and strength during the present global health crisis. Based on the teachings of the Toltec culture (a pre-Colombian Mesoamerican group), the enlightening book is sure to help you reframe your state of mind. Per Travel & Leisure's recap from Meghan Markle's now defunct blog, The Tig, Markle's mom gave this book to her when she was 13. "...to this day, I constantly circle back to the Don Miguel Ruiz classic for the simplest ways to simplify your life," Markle wrote.

Emma by Jane Austen

Ah, to spend time with Emma Woodhouse on a balmy summer evening, is there anything better? Kate Middleton keeps this classic novel on her desk, as Town & Country recounted of a glimpse Kensington Palace gave us into Middleton's office amidst the pandemic.

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

You're in for a treat with Le Petit Prince, a profound children's novella originally published in 1943, and translated from French, that will stick with you for years to come. Also featured on The Tig, Markle wrote, “I have long been obsessed with this book, and specifically with The Little Fox. Even if I don’t revisit the entire existential text (masked as a children’s book), the chapter of The Little Fox unearths a truth in me that is always worth the check-in," as Travel & Leisure shared in their piece on book recommendations. We're sure that now Markle is a mom to Archie the book takes on even more significance.