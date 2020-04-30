We’re Making the Case for Bringing Back the Celery Vase

Raise your hand if you have scallions poking out from a cup of water on your windowsill right now. Now, raise your other hand if you only started propagating veggies in water amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you have both hands up? Yeah, me too.

While we’re admitting things, I should also add that my burgeoning “victory sill” (hat tip to Jenny G. Zhang for coining this brilliant term!) consists of a mishmash of old shot glasses and other random vessels. It’s not exactly classing up the joint.

Coming to terms with the fact that my victory sill deserves better, I’ve joined Eater in calling for the return of the celery vase: the long-forgotten glassware used by Victorians to show off their prized celery.

WATCH: This Vintage Kitchen Staple is Experiencing a Renaissance, and We Couldn’t Be Happier

Wild celery is native to the Mediterranean, which makes it particularly difficult to grow in America and in the U.K. Understandably, those who succeeded in growing this luxury vegetable, wanted to show it off. According to Atlas Obscura, glass-blown celery vases were popular gifts to newlyweds throughout the 1800s.

Image zoom Sepia Times/Getty Images

Like all good things, this fad eventually came to an end, and manufacturers stopped producing them. Today, you can find celery vases in all their weird, vintage glory in antique shops, as well as on Etsy and eBay.

Don’t fret if you can’t get your hands on one of these vintage relics, a narrow neck vase will also do. Times are messy enough right now, so if you’re going to have a victory sill, why not make it classy? Something tells us that mama would agree.