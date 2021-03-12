Let Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Read You a Bedtime Story
Who says bedtime stories are just for children?
Lords and ladies, your attention please.
"From Bridgerton to Bedtime Stories, get ready to tuck in with the Duke of Hastings."
In a move that is sure to delight more than children, BBC has announced that none other than Regé-Jean Page is lending his intoxicating voice to an upcoming episode of the beloved British children's program Cbeebies.
The Bridgerton heartthrob will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story set to air on Sunday, March 14. According to a press release, the Duke of Hastings will read Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield, a story about a "girl and her companion fox who travel together from a place of loss and despair, through uncertain times, towards the hope of color, light and life."
You can watch a preview of his impressive performance here. American fans will be able to find the reading on Youtube following the March 14th premiere.
WATCH: This $8 Balm Is the Bridgerton Beauty Team's Secret to Kissable Lips
A staggering 82 million households watched Bridgerton in its first 28 days, making the steamy Regency era drama Netflix's biggest hit to date and crowning Page, 31, the internet's new boyfriend.
Sleep tight, y'all!