Brad Paisley and Wife Kimberly Celebrate Their 18th Wedding Anniversary, and We're Swooning at Their Love

"I can't believe all that's happened and all that we've done in that time. Thank you for this adventure," wrote Kimberly Paisley-Williams in an Instagram tribute to husband Brad Paisley.

Earlier this week, we reported on Tim McGraw's favorite piece of advice for a long and happy marriage: "I think the best advice I heard for a long marriage is [from] Harrison Ford. They were talking about being married to Calista Flockhart for so long," McGraw, who's been married to his wife Faith Hill for more than 24 years, shared. "And he said, 'Well, I've learned to say the least amount of words that you can possibly say to keep yourself out of trouble.' So I'd probably go along with that advice."

Today, it's clear that another famous couple has long been living in wedded bliss — Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley — keeping their bond strong for the better part of two decades. Whether Paisley has been channeling Ford's advice and biting his lip like his fellow country pal, McGraw, we know not, but it's clear the two remain deeply in love. In honor of their anniversary on Monday, both Paisley and Williams-Paisley took to Instagram to recognize the special day. Williams-Paisley shared some beautiful and heartfelt words: "18 years I've been married to this man!! I can't believe all that's happened and all that we've done in that time. Thank you for this adventure. I love you @bradpaisley," she captioned a beautiful photo of the duo posing in front of the ocean's rolling tide.

Paisley, meanwhile, took a more humorous approach to celebrating the anniversary of their nuptials, writing, "Happy anniversary @kimberlywilliamspaisley ! Tears of joy… right?" alongside a photo of his teary-eyed wife.