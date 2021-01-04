Brad Paisley Surprises Musician Who Lost Everything in Nashville Christmas Bombing with a New Guitar

On Christmas Day, we were saddened and shocked to learn of the news of an RV bombing in Nashville. While the suicide bomber was the only fatality, several buildings in the area were directly impacted with residents losing their homes and business owners losing their livelihoods.

One such resident was local musician Buck McCoy, who lost his belongings in the bombing, and initially thought he also lost his cat, Molly. Thankfully, Nashville authorities were able to track down Molly—who must have escaped during the loud noises of the explosion—but the 2nd Avenue resident was still without his car, musical instruments, clothes, and personal belongings, all destroyed in the bombing.

Always one to show his kind heart, country star Brad Paisley posted a link to the GoFundMe for McCoy on his Facebook page on December 26, writing "Hey y’all, let’s help Buck. It’s Nashville. That’s what we do."

Per TMZ, Paisley was inspired to do something when he saw McCoy's reunion with his cat on TV and learned of the musician's hardships in the wake of the blast. Beyond sharing the GoFundMe fundraiser, Paisley surprised McCoy with one of his brand new guitars as well as unlimited groceries from Paisley's free Nashville supermarket for those in need, The Store, which Paisley helped found along with his wife Kimberly Wllliams-Paisley and Belmont University.

Clearly moved by the unexpected guitar gift from the country music star, McCoy exclaims upon opening it in a video posted on TMZ, "This is exciting. Oh. My. God. Look at this, this is so gorgeous. Wow...I love it!" We can't help but feel a little emotional by Paisley's sweet gesture, too. Read the full article and watch the video of McCoy opening his new guitar on TMZ here and check out a photo of the gorgeous guitar posted by McCoy's friend, Kelly Sutton, on Twitter below.

WATCH: How Charley Pride Took a 15-Year-Old Brad Paisley Under His Wing