Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Wynona Judd, and More to Play Virtual Benefit Concert for Zoos and Aquariums
Country stars band together with AZA — the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to help support our animal friends on March 31.
It's time to play a "Whiskey Lullaby" for the animals, y'all.
This past year amid the coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on zoos and aquariums, as they've continued to care for, feed, and provide medical attention for all of their animals despite losing revenue from guests due to extended closures for visitors. To help zoos and aquariums during their time of need, country music artists are stepping up with AZA — the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for the All Together For Animals virtual benefit concert on Wednesday, March 31, at 8 p.m. ET, which will support 240 member zoos and aquariums of the AZA around the world. The event will feature performances from Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, and others.
Watch Old Dominion share the announcement via YouTube below. Accompanying their video, a statement read:
If you'd like to buy a ticket, you can do so through your nearest, AZA-accredited facility by reaching out to them for a link to purchase a local ticket — find members here — or support AZA with a $30 livestream ticket here.
WATCH: How Charley Pride Took a 15-Year-Old Brad Paisley Under His Wing
We're expecting lots of good music come March 31, and we're sure hoping for some cute animal cameos, too. Be sure to tell all your zoo-and-aquarium loving friends to pick up a ticket.