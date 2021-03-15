Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Wynona Judd, and More to Play Virtual Benefit Concert for Zoos and Aquariums

COVID-19 has had a dire impact on AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums. Due to the pandemic, members have lost nearly a year of revenue. But our facilities still need to feed, care, and provide medical attention for the precious animals – every single day! So, we are reaching out to our friends for support with an exciting offer!

To help raise immediate funds, we have teamed up with today’s top country artists to produce an incredible, virtual concert fundraising event – exclusively for our zoo and aquarium supporters!

Your ticket purchase will get you exclusive access to the “All Together for Animals” concert. You will see performances by Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter, and others!