7 Southern Gardens You Can Virtually Tour to Celebrate the Start of Spring
Spring is here—and boy are we looking forward to the day we can frolic with the season's bounty firsthand. Flowers, cherry blossom trees, birds chirping, how we long to see, smell, and hear it all. For now, as we hunker down at home in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, we're grateful for these virtual tours of botanical gardens throughout the South:
1. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota, Florida
How cool is the Mae West-inspired lip sofa by Salvador Dalí above? At the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens experience the only botanical garden in the world dedicated to the display and study of epiphytic plants such as orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads and ferns, and other tropical plants. On their Facebook page, get a peek inside the "Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind" exhibition and other unique offerings.
2. Biltmore Gardens at Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina
Behold the beauty of the Biltmore's magnificent gardens at the estate of George Vanderbilt. Watch the video above to take in some of the floral splendor, walking paths, and plenty of bold, spring color. A representative for the property told Southern Living that the saucer and star magnolias are having a great year with no frost to darken the bright pink and white flowers right now and crabapples and pear espaliers are blooming. Something to dream about for now, and the next best thing is watching the zen video above.
3. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia
Whether you want to check out butterflies or see flowers blooming in all seasons, the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has several online videos for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home. A spokesperson also told Southern Living that they're currently working on a virtual drone tour that they plan to share soon.
4. The Cherry Blossoms at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
#BloomCam, donated by EarthCam, is now streaming a live view of the cherry trees at the National Mall Tidal Basin, offering viewers a chance to see the trees from the 1331's luxury apartment complex. The trees are reaching peak bloom right now so be sure to tune in pronto.
5. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida
Immerse yourself in a Gilded Age estate on Biscayne Bay surrounded by ten acres of formal gardens, a mangrove shoreline, and a tropical hardwood forest. A National Historic Landmark, the virtual feed lets you scope out the orchidarium, secret garden, fountain garden, and more.
6. US Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C.
Take a look inside the oldest operating public garden in the country, which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year. More than simply a treat for the eyes, the US Botanic Garden is a living plant museum that teaches visitors how plants are vital to earth's ecosystems.
7. Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Enjoy the daffodil tour of Scissortail Park, which opened in September 2019, featuring a lake and wetlands, ornamental gardens, interactive fountains, playgrounds, a dog park, walking/jogging trails, and picnic areas. Right now, there are over 40,000 daffodils planted along the Park's Promenade that you can experience vicariously in the above video.