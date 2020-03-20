7 Southern Gardens You Can Virtually Tour to Celebrate the Start of Spring

Spring is here—and boy are we looking forward to the day we can frolic with the season's bounty firsthand. Flowers, cherry blossom trees, birds chirping, how we long to see, smell, and hear it all. For now, as we hunker down at home in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, we're grateful for these virtual tours of botanical gardens throughout the South:

1. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota, Florida

How cool is the Mae West-inspired lip sofa by Salvador Dalí above? At the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens experience the only botanical garden in the world dedicated to the display and study of epiphytic plants such as orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads and ferns, and other tropical plants. On their Facebook page, get a peek inside the "Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind" exhibition and other unique offerings.

Take a virtual tour here.

2. Biltmore Gardens at Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina

Behold the beauty of the Biltmore's magnificent gardens at the estate of George Vanderbilt. Watch the video above to take in some of the floral splendor, walking paths, and plenty of bold, spring color. A representative for the property told Southern Living that the saucer and star magnolias are having a great year with no frost to darken the bright pink and white flowers right now and crabapples and pear espaliers are blooming. Something to dream about for now, and the next best thing is watching the zen video above.

3. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia

Whether you want to check out butterflies or see flowers blooming in all seasons, the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has several online videos for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home. A spokesperson also told Southern Living that they're currently working on a virtual drone tour that they plan to share soon.

Take a virtual tour here.

4. The Cherry Blossoms at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

#BloomCam, donated by EarthCam, is now streaming a live view of the cherry trees at the National Mall Tidal Basin, offering viewers a chance to see the trees from the 1331's luxury apartment complex. The trees are reaching peak bloom right now so be sure to tune in pronto.

Take a virtual tour here.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, Miami, Florida Credit: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

5. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida

Immerse yourself in a Gilded Age estate on Biscayne Bay surrounded by ten acres of formal gardens, a mangrove shoreline, and a tropical hardwood forest. A National Historic Landmark, the virtual feed lets you scope out the orchidarium, secret garden, fountain garden, and more.

Take a virtual tour here.

6. US Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C.

Take a look inside the oldest operating public garden in the country, which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year. More than simply a treat for the eyes, the US Botanic Garden is a living plant museum that teaches visitors how plants are vital to earth's ecosystems.

Take a virtual tour here.

7. Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma