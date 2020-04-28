If COVID-19 Caused You to Cancel Your Honeymoon, You Could Win a Month-Long Stay in a Bolt Farm Treehouse

It all started with a dream. Seth Bolt, whom some may know as a member of the band, NEEDTOBREATHE, had a dream that he would, one day, get married and honeymoon in a treehouse. In 2015, Bolt and his father turned his vision into reality and built a treehouse on the Bolt’s family property in Walhalla, South Carolina—all before he met his now wife, Tori. “He’s lucky he found another treehouse lover,” Tori told Southern Living, back in 2018. Tori and Seth had that fairytale wedding and honeymoon in that treehouse. “Our story began in a treehouse,” Tori said.

Image zoom Sully Sullivan

Image zoom Sully Sullivan

After the wedding, they transformed that magical treehouse into the first in what has become a budding empire of treehouse Airbnb properties, Bolt Farm Treehouse. Two years into their marriage they built and opened four more unique luxury treehouses just outside of Charleston. The Honeymoon Treehouse, The Charleston Treehouse, The Wildflower Treehouse, and The Living Room Treehouse are located on 30 acres of waterfront land on Wadmalaw Island, which is still Charleston County, and just a short drive to the center of the Holy City. It’s the perfect place for those who want to experience both the hustle and bustle of Southern Living’s 2019 South’s Best City, but then disconnect and relax in the beautiful low country.

Business was booming. Their gorgeous, luxurious treehouses provide a way to immerse yourself in nature but also indulge in pampering rituals you just don’t have time for in the hustle and bustle of daily life, and people were loving it. Giant soaking tubs looking out the wall of windows, or strolls along the properties trails, or maybe all you’ll need to unwind is to toss your cell phone in a box for a few days while some good tunes spin on the record player. The Bolts had guests scheduled months in advance and they were getting a lot of attention. Even the cast of Bravo’s Southern Charm made their way to the treehouses for a girls’ trip themed episode.

Image zoom Patrick Brickman

And then, the world changed. As the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, the Bolts had to act quickly and pivot. “Pre-COVID, when we were doing short-term rental stays, our nightly rate was $400 a night. But now that we’re trying to be accommodating to the monthly stays for safe travel, we’re now starting at $83 a night. So, we’ve tried to make it as affordable as we can while keeping our doors open,” Tori told us in a recent phone call. For those within driving distance and the ability to disconnect for a full month during this strange time, a treehouse refuge on 30 acres of land, surrounded by nature and not people, is a very tempting way to quarantine. “It’s just a really peaceful place to be during a stressful time. People can be safe and don’t have to be cooped up inside.”

Beyond being a nature refuge during lockdown, the Bolts have thought a lot about couples and what they were losing out on as we all collectively fight to flatten the curve of this virus. Weddings are being postponed and honeymoons cancelled. “Right now, we are on a mission to help couples save their honeymoon,” Tori said. Tori and Seth and a few of their well-known friends have decided to give one lucky couple who’ve had to cancel their original plans, a free month-long stay in The Honeymoon Treehouse. By offering a month-long stay, it's not only safer for following quarantine guidelines and minimizing the amount of people on and off the property, but it can provide a solid foundation from which new couples can build their new lives together.

The couple announced the giveaway via their social media channels on Saturday and entries will be accepted through Wednesday at 3pm EST, and it couldn’t be easier. There are three steps to enter. First you will be asked to follow Bolt Farm Treehouse on Instagram and their partners on this giveaway. Then, you’ll click the link in their bio on their Instagram page and fill out a short form with your contact information. Finally, just tag a friend who could also use the romantic escape. That’s it! Winners will be announced Wednesday night, April 29. If the winning couple lives too far to drive for their trip, the Bolts will be in touch to arrange the special getaway later this year.

“We’re really passionate about marriage and relationships and trying to help them. Help people come together and not just coexist in a busy loud world. So that’s part of the reason we’re doing this giveaway so that honeymooners and newlyweds can start off their chapter on the right foot.”

Good luck, lovebirds!