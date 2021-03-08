Bojangles to Open Locations in Texas, New York, and Ohio

Good news, Bo fans! The North Carolina founded fast food chain that doles out homemade biscuits more delicious than words can capture has announced major expansion plans.

Jeff Rigsby (pictured above), a 20-year Bojangles franchise owner, and the fast food company have revealed plans to open 45 new locations in the next seven years, per a company press release. Rigsby currently operates 92 locations and the new restaurants will be developed around Rigsby's core markets, including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, along with 15 planned Bojangles restaurants in Columbus, Ohio. This will mark the company's first outposts in the Buckeye State.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Bojangles

"[Rigsby] has been a valued partner of the Bojangles brand for over 20 years, and we could not be more thrilled to extend this business relationship to 45 new locations, including expansion into a new market for our brand," said Jose Costa, chief development officer for Bojangles, in the company's press release. "He embodies what it means to proudly represent this beloved chain, and we are looking forward to many more years of success for [Rigsby]"

Similarly eager to get the expansion underway, Rigsby—who first started with the fast food chain in 1994 as an area supervisor in Greenville, South Carolina—shared some words, too: "Over the past 20 years, my partnership with Bojangles has been rewarding and full of growth, and this major milestone and accompanying investment deal is a perfect indicator of that," said Rigsby in the same media statement "I'm grateful for what we've accomplished together, and I'm excited for what's to come.

In a recent article in the Charlotte Observer, Bojangles announced that they also have plans to open their first restaurants in the states of New York and Texas, as well as add more locations in Pennsylvania and Florida. No timeline has been announced for the new restaurants.