Bojangles Has Gifted Us With the Return of Its Pimento Cheese—for a Limited Time

If there’s one thing guaranteed to make us come running, it’s pimento cheese, which is why we’re hightailing it to the closest Bojangles. That’s right y’all, Bojangles’ beloved pimento cheese is back on the menu for a limited time.

“We’ve heard our fans’ pimento pleas, and their wish is our command, so we’ve brought pimento cheese back with even more ways to enjoy,” Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles vice president of menu and culinary innovation, said in a news release. "Kick off your summer with our pimento cheese in all of its spreadable, pourable and dippable glory.”

Available on biscuits and sandwiches as well as a family-style 15 oz. tub, pimento cheese first debuted at Bojangles last July. This time around, however, the Charlotte-based chain is doubling down on the cheesy goodness with a second menu addition: a warm pimento cheese sauce for pouring and dipping.

Drool.

From now until the end of June, Bojangles is serving up Pimento Cheese Fries, Pimento Mac ‘n Cheese, and a Chicken Supremes combo with pimento cheese dipping sauce.