Bojangles’ Beloved Fish Sandwich Returns

But this catch comes with a catch: it’s only back for a limited time.

It's back, y'all!

Bojangles' cult-favorite fish sandwich, the Bojangler, has returned to menus for a limited time.

The Bojangler features a fried, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock filet dusted with Bojangles' famous seasoning and topped with a slice of American cheese and tartar sauce.

"At Bojangles we're experts in the art of Southern cooking. So, the Bojangler is unlike any other fish sandwich out there because it's prepared with a generous dusting of our one-of-a-kind Bo's Famous Seasoning," Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles' vice president of menu and culinary innovation, said in a release. "One bite into this crispy, tasty sandwich will have you hooked."

The Bojangler is available a la carte, as a sandwich combo, and as a dinner platter which pairs two fish filets with two home-style fixins, a made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit, side of tartar sauce and a drink of your choice. Price and availability will vary by location.

But wait, there's more! In celebration of the sandwich's triumphant return, the Charlotte-based chain is giving fans a chance to reel in an Alaskan catch of their own with an Alaskan fishing adventure.

Fans can enter to win the Bojangler Big Catch Giveaway, valued at $5,000, for a chance to win two roundtrip flights to Alaska, a four-night stay, and spending money, now thru April 4 at Bojangles.com/BigCatchGiveaway.