Blue Bell Releases New Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Flavor For Fall
The brilliant ice cream minds at Blue Bell have done it again. Today, the Texas-based creamery announced a brand-new flavor that's dripping with fall vibes.
Cuddle up with a bowl of Blue Bell's new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream, featuring a creamy vanilla ice cream, luscious chocolate brownies, and a salted caramel swirl, available for a limited time only.
Blue Bell even created a recipe for a Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Pie made with the new flavor that's perfect for gatherings with family and friends.
"Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year, no matter what the weather is outside," Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell, said in a news release. "Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures. There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite. The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly."
Salted Caramel Brownie is available now in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.