Blue Bell's Mardi Gras King Cake Flavor Is Back
Ready to treat your taste buds to a bit of the Mardi Gras spirit? Specifically, a very sweet, very colorful spoonful?
Blue Bell has once again brought back their fan-favorite Mardi Gras King Cake flavor for Mardi Gras season, and we can't wait to get our spoons in a scoop of the white, purple, and green swirls. The Texas-based company describes the dessert as "A Mardi Gras inspired dessert made with a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles." While it may not exactly be a boon for your New Year's resolution to eat healthier, a scoop or two over the weekend may very well be better for the soul than being overly regimented.
Blue Bell took to Instagram with the official news of the King Cake's release yesterday, sharing, "Grab a mask and a half gallon of our Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream! Mardi Gras King Cake is a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream with tasty pastry pieces, a colorful cream cheese swirl and festive candy sprinkles. The flavor is available in the half gallon size, but only for a limited time!" The ice cream first returned to stores on December 17 and since the pints will only be available for a limited time — which is typically about three months from the release date for Blue Bell's seasonal flavors — so be sure to pick it up ASAP.
Whether we're digging into a tub of a year-round staple like Pecan Pralines 'n Cream or a rotational hit like Peppermint, there's something about Blue Bell Ice Cream that always takes us back to the summers of our childhoods. We don't know about you, but we can't wait to dig into this delightful comfort food treat.
What's your favorite Blue Bell ice cream flavor? Are you all about classics like Homemade Vanilla and Dutch Chocolate or do you love seasonal offerings like Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough and Banana Split Sundae?
Ah, so many ice creams flavors, so many difficult decisions, dear readers. But for now — for the comfort and safety of our homes — we grab our spoons and dig into the taste of Mardi Gras.