Blue Bell Debuts Cookies 'n' Cream Cone Ice Cream

It's a spin-off of Blue Bell's beloved Cookie Cone ice cream flavor that was first introduced in 1997 and mainly sold in school cafeterias.

Turning down a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream — we wouldn't dream of it. Turning down a bowl of a new flavor of Blue Bell ice cream? Seconds, please.

That's why we were excited to learn of a new seconds-and-thirds worthy flavor from the Brenham, Texas, based creamery that's launching today, Thursday, February 25: Cookies 'n Cream Cone Ice Cream. The flavor is described as a creamy vanilla ice cream base mixed with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate, and a chocolate fudge sauce. Talk about an indulgent treat straight after our quarantine hearts.

"Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor," said Joe Robertson executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell, in a company press release. "Imagine our Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl. It's an ice cream with all of the delicious ingredients of a Cookie Cone. It's your favorite cone, but in a carton." Blue Bell originally debuted Cookie Cone ice cream in 1997, and it was primarily sold in school cafeterias, until it was discontinued in 2015. "We have heard from many of our fans on social media that the Cookie Cone was a popular lunchtime treat in school," Robertson continued.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Blue Bell

If the new iteration of Cookie Cone sounds enticing to you, be sure to pick it up or order it online soon as Cookies 'n Cream Cone ice cream will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited-time only. As some bonus news, Blue Bell also announced that Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl ice cream pints will return to stores for a limited time. The Cotton Candy flavor is a riff on the classic confection in ice cream form with swirls of pink and blue, and Orange Swirl is a delightful combination of orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream.