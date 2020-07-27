Blake Shelton Reflects on Taking on Bigger Responsibilities with Gwen Stefani's Three Sons

The country singer talks to Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly on TODAY about helping to raise Stefani's children, plus Shelton and Stefani perform new tune, "Happy Anywhere."

On a recent episode of the TODAY show, Blake Shelton caught up with Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly (who also hosts The Voice, on which Shelton is a coach) about adjusting to life during the coronavirus crisis , spending time on his Oklahoma ranch with Carson, and to perform "Happy Anywhere," his new song with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

On the show, Kotb references how she was moved to see Stefani share a tribute to Shelton on Father's Day on social media, and what a thoughtful gesture that was.

"Well, that's a scary moment for me," Shelton jokes.

“It’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while, they start to listen to things that you say, and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that," he continues. "Which is new to me, as Carson can tell you," he humorously adds, clearly poking fun at the fact that responsibility may not have always been his strong point.

If the lyrics to "Happy Anywhere" are any indication of the couple's strong bonds, it's clear this couple—who started dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on The Voice—is meant to be. "I'm running wide open / I was born with my feet in motion, " the couple sing in tandem, staring into each other's eyes in their TODAY show performance. "But since I met you, I swear / I could be happy anywhere."

Watch the full interview and Shelton and Stefani perform their sweet duet below.

