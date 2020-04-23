Blake Shelton Donates $150,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our country, so many individuals—from every day people to celebrities— are stepping in to help those who may be suffering as a result of the crisis, whether physically, financially, or emotionally.
In recent weeks we've been blown away by so many country music stars doing their part to pitch in. From Brad Paisley's free grocery store in Nashville offering free delivery and groceries to senior citizens to Dolly Parton pledging an $1 million donation to Vanderbilt Medical Center to help fight coronavirus, it seems that every day there's another instance of a country singer doing something wonderful to aid others.
In the latest example of this, we're amazed by Ada, Oklahoma native Blake Shelton, who has donated $150,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in these times of need. The country crooner did so as part of Oklahoma City-based KOCO-TV's "Give From Home Day" fundraiser earlier this week. "A lot of Oklahomans are going to bed hungry tonight. That's not something that I can live with. That's why I'm going to be donating to the Regional Food Bank, the Oklahoma Food Bank. I hope you will join me and help from home. Send in that donation because a lot of people out there are counting on us," Shelton said in a video to KOCO 5 and the Regional Food Bank.
In total, the fundraiser, dubbed "Project CommUNITY" raised $425,000 to support Oklahomans in need. In addition to Shelton's generous donation, local precious metals online retailer, APMEX pledged to match all donations up to $100,000. If you'd like to help out, you can donate directly to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma here.
With so much uncertainty right now, this fundraiser is another potent reminder of the one thing we are certain of: Nothing can stop the kindness of big hearts, of neighbors helping neighbors, of the human spirit.