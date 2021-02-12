Blake Shelton on Being a Stepdad to Gwen Stefani's Kids: "I Can't Imagine My Life Without These Kids Now"
Blake Shelton shares how much he cherishes the role of father figure to Stefani's three sons.
After the Super Bowl this past weekend, everyone's still laughing over the hilarious T-Mobile commercial starring engaged duo Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, along with their fellow coach from The Voice, Adam Levine. We mean...how can you not?
But all jokes aside, the couple actually has one of the sweetest relationships we've seen, and Stefani's kids have been involved from early on in their relationship, including "every step of the way" in Shelton's proposal. Though Shelton, has previously spoken openly about his loving bond with Stefani's three sons—Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6—he's now opened up even more about just how much he cherishes the role of being a father figure in their lives. When asked in a recent interview with California country radio station KFROG 95.1 about what it's like stepping into those shoes, Shelton says, "There's definitely nothing easy about it. I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent." He then goes onto explain his own relationship with his stepfather and how that's helped him: "I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes," Shelton stated. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him, and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."
Wrapping up on the topic, he adds, "I take it very serious, but I also have a blast with it. I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."
While the date for when the couple will tie the knot is currently unknown, we're certainly looking forward to getting a glimpse into Stefani and Shelton's special day. Mr. Shelton, start penning that wedding day ballad.