Blake Shelton on Being a Stepdad to Gwen Stefani's Kids: "I Can't Imagine My Life Without These Kids Now"

But all jokes aside, the couple actually has one of the sweetest relationships we've seen, and Stefani's kids have been involved from early on in their relationship, including "every step of the way" in Shelton's proposal. Though Shelton, has previously spoken openly about his loving bond with Stefani's three sons—Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6—he's now opened up even more about just how much he cherishes the role of being a father figure in their lives. When asked in a recent interview with California country radio station KFROG 95.1 about what it's like stepping into those shoes, Shelton says, "There's definitely nothing easy about it. I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent." He then goes onto explain his own relationship with his stepfather and how that's helped him: "I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes," Shelton stated. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him, and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."