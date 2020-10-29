Future Super Stepdad Alert! Blake Shelton Has the Sweetest Relationship with Gwen Stefani's Three Children

Earlier this week, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement and we're thrilled to learn that The Voice judges have found their forever in each other. Clearly, the world is pretty thrilled too, with the news trending on Twitter and a slew of articles analyzing every detail of the couple's betrothment.

But before we look ahead to wondering when the Oklahoma native will say "I do" to his Golden State Gwen and all of their wedding details, let's take a moment to appreciate the steady, supportive role Shelton plays in Stefani's kids' lives.

Stefani shares three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, and it's safe to say Shelton is a father figure extraordinaire to each of them. "Blake treats Gwen's kids like they're his own. They just glow when they're together," a source previously told Southern Living sister publication, PEOPLE.

And glow they do. In celebration of Father's Day this past June 21, Stefani posted a series of beautiful photos of herself and her sons with her country music beau, alongside the caption "happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!!" accompanied by "#weloveyou!"

Beyond this tribute, Stefani regularly posts pictures of Shelton enjoying quality time with his future stepsons. Check out a few of the heartwarming snapshots and videos below.

WATCH: Blake Shelton Took Foster Children Fishing on His Oklahoma Property and the Photos Are So Heartwarming

In addition to spending lots of time exploring the great outdoors in Oklahoma amid the coronavirus pandemic and enjoying time at home there and in California together, the newly engaged couple has kept busy making music together, much to our delight. "Happy Anywhere," released this summer, tells the sweet tale of finding love and home in a partner, and we can't stop listening to the beautiful tune. That is, until December hits and we'll be switching gears to Gwen Stefani's "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" single featuring Blake Shelton off of her 2017 eponymous holiday album.