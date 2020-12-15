Blake Shelton Reveals His Terrifying Hiding Spot for Gwen Stefani’s Engagement Ring

Musical power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven’t offered many details about their October engagement, leaving fans to speculate about the value and design of the giant diamond ring with which he popped the question.

In a recent interview with radio DJ Bobby Bones, however, Shelton revealed where he hid the costly sparkler leading up to the proposal.

Spoiler: it’s the last place you’d expect to find an engagement ring rumored to be worth as much as $800,000.

"I had the ring for a couple of weeks, maybe two and a half weeks," Shelton said. "To be honest with you, and this is scary—the scariest thing was, I had that ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week. And I don't know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time."

"I'm digging in there looking for a flashlight or change, and I kept thinking, 'Man, somebody's gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck,'" he joked.

We’re getting hives just thinking about it!

The "God's Country" star went on to explain his reasoning for keeping the pricey jewelry in such a risky spot.

"I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn't know when I would have the exact right moment," he shared, "but thank God I didn't lose the ring."