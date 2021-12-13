The Biscuit Bash Box Is the Hot Little Collaboration We All Need This Holiday Season
Check “Christmas morning breakfast” off the to-do list.
We Southern Living editors know a thing or two about good biscuits. And since 2005, Carrie Morey of Callie's Hot Little Biscuit has been shipping out some of the best and buttery-est. This winter, the Charleston, South Carolina-based baker teamed up with Greenville artist and 2019 Southern Living Tastemaker Dorothy Shain for her latest delicious endeavor, and it's going to save Southern cooks everywhere from spending Christmas morning in the kitchen.
Available now on calliesbiscuits.com, the "entertaining-inspired" Biscuit Bash Box features thirty handmade biscuits in five flavors both savory and sweet: buttermilk, sharp cheddar, iced blueberry, cinnamon, and cheese and chive. Biscuits arrive frozen, so they can be kept in the freezer until you're ready to bake, which also makes them a great option if you're traveling for the holidays (just be sure to pack them in a cooler for the drive until you can stash them back in the freezer). Callie's Hot Little Biscuit also offers a gifting option, so you can easily ship a box to your favorite homesick Southerner.
The cerise-hued box is illustrated in Shain's signature freewheeling style, with brightly colored renderings of Morey's collection of china and other festive accoutrements. Party-hosting tips from the creative duo cover one side of the box, offering a little extra encouragement ahead of the holidays.
"I drew inspiration for the Biscuit Bash Box from Wild Raspberries, a limited-edition cookbook published in 1959 and illustrated by Andy Warhol," writes Shain. "His drawings were fanciful, playful, and downright witty. This box, we like to think, is a modern-day version of Warhol's collaboration."
Snag the Biscuit Bash Box on calliesbiscuits.com for $52.75. The first 500 orders will also receive a recipe card, illustrated by Shain and featuring Morey's biscuit trifle.
